Blues Fest trumpets into downtown

Drawing crowds from near and far to downtown Baton rouge, the 23rd annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival will be in the spotlight this Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.

The lineup of performers will include The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, Grammy-nominated Kenny Neal and the Neal Family Band, Marc Broussard, Larry Garner and many more. And if ever you need to take a break from the music, art vendors will offer photography, wood, ceramics and painting. Other booths will offer food from local restaurants and merchandise from local shops.

The event is free to the public, but VIP tickets–which include entry to private viewing areas, a one-year membership to the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, access to 12 Bar lounge area and unlimited cocktails, beer, sodas and water–are available for $200.