We’ve got your guide to Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras events in 2023

Baton Rouge will have begun its Mardi Gras celebrations long before Fat Tuesday officially rolls around on February 21. To help you keep track of all the parties and parades, we’ve rounded up a weekend-by-weekend list of what to expect in 2023:

Saturday, January 14

Krewe of Artemis Soirée | Raising Cane’s River Center | 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

Krewe of Apollo Bal Masque | Raising Cane’s River Center | 5:30 p.m.

Krewe of Iduna Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Reception | Governor’s Mansion| 9 a.m.

Saturday, January 28

Krewe Mystique Ball | Crowne Plaza | 7 p.m.

Washington Mardi Gras | Washington, D.C. | 7 p.m.

Friday, February 3

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4

Krewe of Oshun Parade | Howell Boulevard | 12 p.m.

Spanish Town Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 5

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade | Downtown Baton Rouge | 2 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Krewe of Artemis Parade | Downtown Baton Rouge | 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade | River Road and Government Street | 2 p.m.

Krewe of Orion Parade | Downtown Baton Rouge | 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Orion Masquerade | Raising Cane’s River Center | Following the parade

Krewe of Tucumcari Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 12

Mid City Gras Parade | North Boulevard | 1 p.m.

Friday, February 17

Krewe of Southdowns Parade | Southdowns Neighborhood | 7 p. m.

Saturday, February 18

Spanish Town Parade | Spanish Town Neighborhood | 12 p.m.