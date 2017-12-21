Arts around town: Ugandan Kids Choir at the Baton Rouge Zoo, Home for the Holidays concert, and more

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host the Ugandan Kids Choir Saturday, December 23, for a performance of traditional Ugandan songs and dances. The group of 10 talented children will be representing Childcare Worldwide, which works to give hope to children in developing countries by providing them with the tools necessary to bring themselves out of poverty. In their tour across the United States, the choir hopes to raise awareness for children living in poverty around the world. For more information about the Ugandan Kids Choir, visit childcareworldwide.org.

Next Wednesday, December 27, the Manship Theatre presents the 8th annual Home for the Holidays concert, which features Louisiana singer-songwriters as they celebrate their success and enjoy time back home before heading back to Nashville. This year’s concert will showcase the talents of CJ Solar, Rhett Anthony Glindmeyer, David Borné, Nicole Johnson, Kylie Frey and Lainey Wilson as they perform in two Nashville-style songwriter rounds of music starting at 7 p.m. In addition to music, the event will also feature drink specials from Firefly Moonshine and more. Tickets are available through Manship Theatre.

Cangelosi Dance Project is taking over Manship Theatre this Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, for performances showcasing the dance stylings of individuals of all ages, with special holiday twists. The Friday-night performance, which is set to begin at 7 p.m., will feature professionals throughout the community who have continued their passion for the arts throughout their lives. On Saturday at 2 p.m., the student company will take to the stage with a performance including classical, modern and jazz works. For tickets, visit Manship Theatre.

The inaugural We Love You BR Foundation Night of Miracles Charity Concert will take place Friday, December 22, at the Varsity Theatre. With musical guest January Noise, the event aims at not only creating a night of entertainment, but also benefitting The Miracle League at Cypress Mounds and Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. Tickets are available at varsitytheatre.com.

Visit the West Baton Rouge Conference Center tonight through Saturday night for its last weekend of Reflections of the Season, a Christmas light display for the whole family. There will be decorated rooms, carnival rides and area crafters selling one-of-a-kind gifts. The Pegasus Carriage Company will also offer horse-drawn carriage rides through the display for $5.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge invites local artists to apply as juried artists for its two-day Ebb & Flow Festival in April. Artists will receive benefits during the festival including meals, marketing, accommodations and more. They will also be eligible for over $4,500 in awards. The Ebb & Flow festival celebrates Baton Rouge’s cultural, economic and ecological bonds to the Mississippi River and will include live music, visual arts, local chefs and more. The deadline to apply is January 21, 2018. For more information and requirements, click here.

Visit the Baton Rouge Gallery for a last chance to view the works of Christopher Brumfield, Scott Finch and Ross Jahnke, on exhibit until December 28.

Experience Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut with the 2017 film Lady Bird at Manship Theatre next Tuesday, December 26, followed by weekend showings Friday, December 29, and Saturday, December 30. The bold new film explores the dynamic relationship between a teen daughter and her mother. Tickets are $9.50 and available through Manship Theatre.

Now through Christmas, get a final glimpse of the Bradley Sabin and Karoline Schleh collaborative exhibition at Ann Connelly Fine Art.

Stop by the Baton Rouge Zoo for ZooLights through Saturday, December 30. This Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, the zoo will also be hosting ornament crafting during the nightly light event.