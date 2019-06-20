Arts around town: Tour Independence Park’s sensory garden, Fly away with ‘Aladdin Jr.,’ and more

Tonight, Thursday, June 20, at 6:30, the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge is hosting a special look at the newly replanted sensory garden at Independence Park’s Garden Center. The event will feature expertise from writer Sarah Liberta, as well as a hands-on tour of the garden. More information is available here.

Bandito Fest is taking place this Saturday, June 22, at Galvez Plaza, downtown. The day-long festival will showcase live music from local and nationally touring bands, as well as host barbecue and taco cooking competitions. The event is free to the public; however, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Visit banditofestival.com for more information.

View this post on Instagram DON’T miss Bandito Festival’s killer lineup! A post shared by Bandito Festival (@banditofestival) on Feb 13, 2019 at 12:38pm PST

New Venture Theatre’s newest show, Disney’s Aladdin Jr., opens tomorrow night, Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the LSU Shaver Theatre. Directed by Laketa Caston, the show, which runs through Sunday, June 23, follows the much-loved musical story of a street rat and a princess. Tickets and more information are available here.

This Saturday, June 22, Pop Shop Records and Bring Justice to My Rhyme are hosting “Juvie-Soul: From the Hallway to the Stage.” The showcase and open mic night aims to give local musicians, poets and artists up to the age of 19 a platform within the community. Admission is $5. Check out the event’s webpage here for more information.

The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum is hosting A Midsummer Night’s Wine Tasting tonight, Thursday, June 20. Admission is $35, and proceeds will go toward restoring the museum. Visit the Facebook event page for further details.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is continuing its Movies on the Plaza series this Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m., with a showing of Marvel’s Black Panther at the Main Library at Goodwood. The free event will also feature local food trucks to provide snacks.

Painting and Pinot is hosting a BYOB Painting Party this Sunday, June 23. Tickets are $35, with all supplies included. Participants need only to bring their favorite adult beverage. The event begins at 4 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

Performances of Disney’s Newsies at Theatre Baton Rouge continue through Sunday, June 30. The acclaimed show follows the drama of the Newsboy Strike of 1899. Showtimes and tickets are available here.