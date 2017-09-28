Arts around town: Three museums reflect on the Great War, Hill Library’s literary look at the Reformation, and more

To celebrate the quincentennial of the Protestant Reformation, LSU Libraries Special Collections presents The Reformation at 500: A Reflection in Rare Books, which will open next Monday, October 2, at Hill Memorial Library. Running through December 21, the exhibition explores the technological innovations in printing and moveable type that made the proliferation of Reformation ideas possible. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

Tonight, Thursday, September 28, three downtown museums will take part in a free traveling reception featuring exhibitions commemorating the 100-year anniversary of America’s entry into the Great War. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol will present Campaigning for Victory: Poster Art of the Great War, an exhibit of WWI propaganda posters from the state archives. The next stop is the USS Kidd, where guests can listen to the accounts of Louisianans on the front with the aural exhibit Voices From the Lost Generation: Louisianans in World War I 1917-1918. The tour will end at Capitol Park Museum with artifacts divided into four sections: Homefront, Mobilization, Warfront, and Memorialization in For Home and Country: Louisiana in the Great War. The traveling reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include refreshments and transportation to each museum courtesy of Capital Area Transit System.

As part of its River City Jazz Masters series, The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will welcome New York Voices, a four person vocal group known for its jazz harmonizations, to the Manship Theatre tonight, Thursday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tonight, Thursday, September 28, the LSU Museum of Art will unveil Bonjour/ Au Revoir Surrealisme, an exhibition of Georges Visat’s collection of works by Surrealist artists. The gallery will include works by leaders of the movement such as Max Ernst, Dorothea Tanning, René Magritte, Man Ray, Hans Bellmer, Roberto Matta and Francis Bacon. An artist and poet himself, Visat played an important role in the revival of the Surrealist movement in the ’50s and ’60s by collaborating with artists and publishing their work. The exhibit will remain open until March 25, 2018.

Next Wednesday, October 4, the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts invites theatergoers to “pay what you can” for a special preview of LMNOP, the Muzical, which officially opens October 6. The play, which is based on the book Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn, explores the sacrality and fragility of liberties such as the freedom of speech. Stop by the Shaver Theater at 7:30 p.m. to experience this story of romance, courage and more.

Help the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge kick off this year’s Sunday in the Park series this Sunday, October 1, with The Main Squeeze on the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. From 2 to 5 p.m., enjoy live music amidst the scenery and community of Downtown Baton Rouge. This event is free and open to the public.

Tomorrow, Friday, September 29, Manship Theatre presents the Take Me to the River, a live concert featuring Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby Rush, William Bell, Frayser Boy, Al Kapone, The Hi Rhythm Section and the Stax Alumni Band. This live music event runs alongside the documentary film which gets to the core of American music while exploring the interracial influences that arose despite a volatile environment of discrimination and segregation. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

Bring the family to Free First Sunday this weekend at downtown Baton Rouge museums including the LSU Museum of Art, the USS Kidd and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Get free admission at all three venues and $6 LASM planetarium shows this Sunday, October 1, only.

Baton Rouge Gallery will unveil its newest exhibition Wednesday, October 4, with the First Wednesday opening reception at 7 p.m. This month the works of artists Rob Carpenter, Frankie Gould, Randell Henry and Kathleen Lemoine will be on display. This event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, October 5, join the Southern University Alumni Federation and Student Government Association for a special screening of award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson’s newest film, Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, which aims to affirm the relevance and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the past 150 years. Taking place in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom of the Smith-Brown Union at 2:30 p.m., this advanced showing offers attendees the chance to speak with Nelson immediately following the presentation. For more information, visit sualumni.org.