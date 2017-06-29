Arts around town: Summer Sounds at St. James, Hands in the sand at LASM, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

The Baton Rouge Arts Market is back at Red Stick Farmers Market at Fifth and Main Street this Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. Come check out pottery, jewelry and more, all made by local artists.

This month’s “Hands-on Happening” at Louisiana Art & Science Museum is a sand art workshop this Saturday, July 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event is open to visitors of all ages.

Baton Rouge Gallery will present a special screening of “David Lynch: The Art Life” this Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m.

Bring the family to Free First Sunday this weekend at downtown Baton Rouge museums including the LSU Museum of Art, the USS Kidd, and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Get free admission at all three venues and $6 off LASM planetarium shows this Sunday, July 2, only.

Kinky Friedman will perform at Manship Theatre this Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at manshiptheatre.org.

Baton Rouge Gallery will host an opening reception for its new exhibition featuring the work of Amy James, Tom Richard and David Scott Smith next Wednesday, July 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

St. James Episcopal Church is kicking off its Summer Sounds music series next Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. Come enjoy diverse live music every Wednesday in July. Visit stjamesbr.org to view the performance schedule and to get ticket information.