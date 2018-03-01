Arts around town: New Venture Theatre’s ‘Polkadots’ musical, Champarty at Circa 1857, and more

Continuing its 11th season, New Venture Theatre will present the pop musical Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical tomorrow, Friday, March 2, and Saturday, March 3, at the LSU Shaver Theatre. Created by Douglas Lyons and directed by Greg Williams Jr., this musical uses polkadots to tell the story of civil rights pioneers Ruby Bridges and The Little Rock Nine by teaching children about acceptance and inclusion. For a full schedule of showtimes, as well as tickets, visit newventuretheatre.org.

Tonight, Thursday, March 1, join the Market at Circa 1857 for a night of art, music and shopping at the annual Champarty celebration. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from The Michael Foster Project and a high school marching band, as well as the work of over 30 local artists and a University High School student art show. In addition to the arts, guests will be treated to free Champagne and food all night. For more information, visit the event page here.

Throughout the month of March, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is delving into the mysteries of space in honor of this year’s One Book One Community selection, Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. Starting Saturday, March 3, children are invited to five different branches to learn about women in STEM professions through a story and building activity with LEGO’s Women in NASA set. In addition, each branch will host the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Discovery Dome beginning Monday, March 5, for presentations of Magic Tree House: Space Mission for kids, and We Are Stars for teens and adults. For a full schedule of events, visit ebrpl.com.

This Sunday, March 4, is Free First Sunday in downtown Baton Rouge, with free admission to attractions such as the USS Kidd, LASM and LSU Museum of Art. The Constantinides New Music Ensemble will also be performing at 2 p.m. at the LSU Museum of Art.

The Arts Council of Baton Rouge will present Dean Dablow’s Some Assembly Required at the Firehouse Gallery throughout the month of March. In his works, Dablow aims to capture the essence of action and feeling, rather than physical objects. In addition to the free exhibition, a reception will also be held on March 10 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

LSU Museum of Art’s monthly Brown Bag Lunch will take place this Wednesday, March 7, from 12 to 1 p.m. This month, the members of the Constantinides New Music Ensemble will talk about the composition of music as it relates to the surrealist work of the Bonjour | Au Revoir Surréalisme exhibition. This event is free and open to the public.

The Louisiana Watercolor Society is celebrating its golden anniversary with a member exhibition at the Louisiana State Archives, which will open today, March 1, and run through Thursday, March 29. The public is also invited to the awards reception Saturday, March 3, from 1-3 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting Read Across America events throughout the month of March, beginning today, March 1, with programs at the Delmont Gardens Branch and Baker Branch libraries. The programs, which aim to motivate children and teens to read, will continue through Saturday, March 10, at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch library. For a full schedule and more information, visit ebrpl.com.

This month, the LSU School of Art will present the annual Statewide Juried High School Exhibition at Foster Gallery, will all works available for sale. The exhibition will be on display through Saturday, March 24, and is free and open to the public.