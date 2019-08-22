Arts around town: Fête Rouge Food & Wine Fête, Red Magnolia Theatre’s fundraiser, and more

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is hosting its 13th annual Fête Rouge Food & Wine Fête tomorrow, Friday, August 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Thirty local chefs will dish it out in Louisiana chefs’ competition, and attendees are invited to sample dishes while sipping on wine and enjoying live entertainment. Tickets and more information are available here.

Tonight, Thursday, August 22, Red Magnolia Theatre is hosting its annual fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. This year, a classical variety show, “Steel Malenolias,” will take center stage. The show will feature some of Baton Rouge’s most talented men as they pay tribute to the iconic female artists and characters of our time. Tickets and more information are available here.

The Playmakers of Baton Rouge‘s production of The Little Prince hits center stage at Lynn Whitfield Theatre for Performing Arts at McKinley Middle Magnet School this Friday, August 23, starting at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Martin Wine Cellar is hosting Greek Fest II this Friday, August 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Perkins location. The event will also be held on Saturday, August 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lobdell location. Celebrating the culture of Greece, both events will feature 20 Greek wines and a variety of Greek food. Tickets and more information are available here.

Sun and Sky Entertainment is hosting a Celebration of Music Sunday, August 25, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Mid City Ballroom. Local contestants will show off their talents in a chance to be featured on a national television show. For more information and tickets, visit the events page here.

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting Material Exploration: Jewelry Workshop with Thomas Mann this Saturday, August 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. All skill levels are welcome to join in on an afternoon of crafting and creating with hands-on instruction. For more information and tickets, visit the event page here.

Ukulele master and talented musician Jake Shimabukuro is performing at the Manship Theatre on Wednesday, August 28, starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, August 22, Opéra Louisiane is hosting its Summer Soirée from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature live musical entertainment, a three-course dinner and an open bar. Tickets and more information are available here.

The Gregory is hosting its Wine Down Summer Series: Wine tasting + small bites this Friday, August 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. Celebrating Australasian BBQ, the evening will feature Australian and New Zealand wines paired with appetizers. Tickets are available here.

The Manship Theatre is hosting local musician Stephen Richard and his Sumer Chill Concert Tour 2019 this Saturday, August 24, staring at 8 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing night while listening to the soothing sounds of saxophone. Tickets and more information are available here.