Arts around town: C.C. Lockwood’s Atchafalaya photos at WBR Museum; Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz returns to LSU

Louisiana’s Atchafalaya River stretches out for more than 100 miles to its slip into the Gulf of Mexico, but its basin, which covers about 1.4 million acres, is still growing, constantly altering the landscape and environment around it. Starting this Saturday, June 17, and running through October 29, the West Baton Rouge Museum will display its new exhibition, “Water Trails of the Atchafalaya,” which showcases art dedicated to the river and the state’s rich natural diversity, including photography by C.C. Lockwood, Greg Guirard and others, plus original artwork by Louisiana natives like Melissa Bonin, Shane Seneca and Kenny Greig. The exhibit will also feature cross-sections of ancient cypress salvaged from the basin.

School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean that the LSU campus is quiet. For four evenings this month, the LSU School of Music will host its annual Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz series at the Recital Hall. The revelry kicks off tonight, Thursday, June 15, as the resident Hot Summer Nights quartet—which includes LSU music professors and accomplished musicians Willis Deloney, Bill Grimes, Brian Shaw and Troy Davis—plays alongside saxophonist Tony Dagradi. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID. To see the full lineup and buy tickets, call 225-578-3527 or click here.

The LSU Museum of Art will host its first Geaux Arts Dinner Party and Live Auction this Saturday, June 17, on the Pennington Rooftop Terrace at the Shaw Center for the Arts. The fundraiser will feature a three-course dinner from Chef John Folse Events, plus wine pairings for each savory and sweet selection, from a purple and gold beet salad to Creole-style beef short rib to white chocolate bread pudding. Proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and community outreach programs.

Join the Baton Rouge Irish Club for its free Bloomsday celebration Friday, June 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Gallery. The event—a celebration of the life and work of Irish author James Joyce—will feature bagpipe performances and dramatic readings plus plenty of food and drinks.

Rebirth Brass Band takes the stage at the Varsity Theatre Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m. The Grammy-winning New Orleans group was founded in 1983 and has been performed around the world. Their distinctive sound, which melds funk and hip-hop with traditional brass-band music, was also featured on the HBO series Treme.