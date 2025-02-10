The 2024 Galentine's Social hosted by Power Pump Girls, Inc. Photo courtesy Power Pump Girls, Inc.

Let’s Go Girls: Galentine’s events around town

Whether you’re a Parks and Recreation fan or not, we have all come to know and love Galentine’s Day. It’s a day to celebrate the limitless joy of female friendship. And while the holiday is officially set for February 13, the festivities can be enjoyed any time around Valentine’s Day.

There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate locally, so grab a gal pal or make some new ones at these local Galentine’s Day events around town.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Time Warp Boutique (@timewarpbr)

Proclaimed the best night of the year, the Power Pump Girls, Inc. Galentine’s Day Social is the organization’s signature event. Grab your boots and get ready for a night of fun, food and fundraising for programs that address period poverty and access inequity. For more information and tickets, click here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marlee K Boutique (@marleekboutique)

What better way to celebrate female friendship than shopping and getting your hair done together? Marlee K Boutique and Green House Hair Co. will help you celebrate in style with 30% off at Marlee K Boutique, $30 blowouts and $10 hair tinsel.

Spots are going fast at the Galentine Workshop at Roots Floral Preservation. Enjoy spa water and light snacks while you create a one-of-a-kind pressed flower necklace or charm, which you may opt to keep for yourself or gift your bestie.

Fall in love this Galentine’s Day … with mahjong, that is. Mahjong Rouge has added another Galentine’s Mahj at Wanderlust by Abby to the calendar for Wednesday, February 12. Get more details and register here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Crown Bistro (@thecrownbistro)

Make your Galentine’s Day celebration extra sweet with a beginner-level cookie decorating class at The Crown Bistro. Decorate six cookies to take home at the Galentines’ Day Cookie Class from 5 to 8 p.m. tomorrow. If cocktails are more your celebratory style, stay awhile and sip on the restaurant’s signature Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail shown above.

