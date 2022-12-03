A party-perfect menu for holiday entertaining

When I moved to Baton Rouge six years ago from Charleston, West Virginia, much of the work on my resume accompanied me here and continues. The coolest job I transitioned to after my first child was born 28 years ago hasn’t gotten unpacked in these six quick years—until now.

When I found myself ready to go back to work part time back in 1994, my friend Luisa was staffing for her upcoming calendar of catered events. This led to 20-plus years of us cooking together. Under the wing of Cucina Luisa, I learned to write an organized ingredient list, followed by the prep list, labeling each container with the event and the date.

A favorite activity was scratching through each task as it was completed. When the prep list words all had a horizontal Sharpie line crossing them off as “done,” we celebrated a great day in the kitchen and came back the next day (and the next…) to start again. The commercial refrigerator looked like a meal-prepper’s dream! I also learned the ephemeral art of working on my feet from day to night for the month of December. The flashbacks are fun, though they feel like a lifetime ago.

I came across a file of Cucina Luisa’s coveted recipes, asked permission to share, and got busy in my tiny kitchen to cook for a small gathering at my home. I added a few of my own favorites in bite-size servings and realized this menu is tied together with a ribbon of citrus. This made decorating a breeze with a seasonal centerpiece of local lemons, oranges and satsumas with their greens.

If you don’t plan to hire an experienced caterer for your holiday celebration, fret not. You can DIY with some tried-and-true recipes that I promise will deliver. As I shopped for my ingredients, I noticed an abundance of ready-made good things to keep on hand (hello, spiced nuts!) in case of an impromptu holiday social. The recipes I share here, which are scaled to feed a crowd from 12 to 20, can be made ahead and stashed away for the day of the party. Happy holidays!

Cucina Luisa’s Iced Spiced Shrimp

I held my breath when I texted Luisa to see about sharing this recipe, which was requested at every event with the constant reply: “No, it’s proprietary.” All these years later, Luisa said YES and I’m delighted to share with my Louisiana tweaks.

Ingredients:

¼ cup orange juice

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 ⁄ 3 cup cider vinegar

¼ cup ketchup

3 Tbsp. hot sauce (I used Crystal Extra Hot)

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. celery salt

Hefty pinch cayenne

½ cup neutral oil (canola or sunflower)

¼ cup finely chopped bell pepper

¼ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup finely chopped green onion

2 lb. large shrimp, cooked, peeled and deveined (tails on)

Lemon slices for garnish

For marinade, combine orange juice, lemon juice, cider vinegar, ketchup, hot sauce, garlic, sugar, black pepper, crushed red pepper, salt, celery salt and cayenne in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Pulse a few times to blend. With machine running, slowly drizzle oil in to create an emulsified dressing. Transfer to a quart-size container or Mason jar and mix in bell pepper and onion. Label container and store for up to 1 week in refrigerator.

The day before serving, combine marinade with green onion and cooked shrimp, stirring gently to coat. Let marinate overnight in a covered bowl or container before serving. Transfer shrimp to a large serving bowl, letting marinade pool in bottom of bowl. Garnish with lemon slices and serve.

Artichoke Bruschetta

A delicious party snack! Keep this mixture on hand for unexpected guests.

Ingredients:

1 (14-oz.) can artichoke hearts, well drained

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced or crushed

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 long fresh baguette, about 2½ inches in diameter, cut on the diagonal into 36 slices (about ½ inch)

Finely chop drained artichokes and transfer to a large bowl. Mix in onion, garlic, lemon zest and juice, and crushed red pepper. Fold in mayonnaise and Parmesan. Can be made up to a week ahead. Refrigerate in an airtight container, labeled. Assemble and bake up to an hour before serving.

When ready to serve, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix basil into artichoke mixture and spoon a scant tablespoon onto each baguette slice, dividing evenly. Bake until bread is golden on edges and artichoke mixture is slightly bubbly and puffed, about 15 to 18 minutes. Serve warm.

Orange-Sesame Meatballs

Luisa’s classic party meatballs have pine nuts, currants and spices. I switched them up with sesame, citrus, green onions and soy sauce. Meatballs are baked on their own tiny “plate” of crostini or can be served, sans bread, on a platter with toothpicks for picking up.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chuck

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. orange zest, plus 2 Tbsp. juice from the orange

2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds, divided

4 green onions, chopped

1 long fresh baguette, about 2½ inches in diameter, cut into 36 slices (about ½ inch)

Crumble raw beef into a large bowl and sprinkle on soy sauce, orange zest and juice, 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, and green onions. Mix gently to combine, then shape into 36 small meatballs. Can be prepared 1 day ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container.

One hour before serving, preheat oven to 425 degrees and place baguette slices on a rimmed baking sheet; top each with a meatball, pressing down slightly to keep them from rolling off.

Bake until meat is cooked through and bread has absorbed “sauce,” about 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with remaining sesame seeds.

Two-Bite Baked Potatoes

This recipe is for 12 and can be scaled up as needed. Allow 1 or 2 per person depending on the size of your tiny potatoes (I try to find the generous 1-inch size) and your crowd.

Ingredients:

12 tiny potatoes, a generous inch in diameter, washed, dried and pricked with a fork

1 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. coarse salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Sour cream (I use Daisy, the type in its own “piping bag”)

Snipped fresh chives

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss potatoes with olive oil in a large bowl, turning to make sure they are all lightly coated. Sprinkle with coarse salt and black pepper and toss again. Spread out on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until tender, about 25 minutes (I poke one with a cake tester or toothpick to check). Remove to a serving platter and cut a small slit in the top (as you would a large baked potato). When cool enough to handle, squeeze both sides to open top of potato. Sprinkle with lemon zest, then squeeze juice over, trying to get it mostly inside opened potatoes. Right before serving, pipe a bit of sour cream onto each, and sprinkle with chives. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sunshine Citrus Tarts

Continuing with the two-bite theme, these tarts are the diminutive version of the Sunshine Citrus Pie in my cookbook Counter Intelligence: The Best of April’s Kitchen.

Crust:

3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 Tbsp. sugar

Zest of 1 lime

3 Tbsp. butter, melted

Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, lime zest and melted butter in a large bowl. Stir well to coat evenly. Can be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week.

When ready to make, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line mini-muffin pans with decorative paper liners (makes a total of 36). Spoon about a teaspoon of crumb mixture into each muffin liner and tamp down firmly with a shot glass or flat-end dowel that fits shape of pan.

Bake until just golden, about 6 to 8 minutes. Cool in pans on a rack while you make Filling.

Filling:

4 egg yolks

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup fresh squeezed lime juice (Note: Zest each lime, lemon and orange before juicing and reserve for garnish, or alternatively garnish with a thin slice of lime wedge)

2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed orange juice

Freshly whipped cream and citrus garnish for serving

With the whisk beater of a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat egg yolks in a large bowl until light golden and slightly thick. Add sweetened condensed milk and stir well. Add lime juice, lemon juice and orange juice, and stir to combine.

Evenly divide filling (about 1 Tbsp.) into cooled crusts. (I used a pancake batter dispenser, which made it super easy and no mess—I use this gifted device for many things even though I rarely make pancakes anymore!)

Bake until filling is set and slightly puffed, about 12 to 15 minutes. Cool in pans on a rack. (Filling may collapse as it cools. This is OK; the garnish will cover it.) Can be made 2 days ahead and refrigerated in airtight containers.

When ready to serve, pipe a tiny swirl of whipped cream onto each tart and garnish as desired with reserved zest or slice of lime.

Gabby’s Whiskey Snowballs

Make ahead alert! Mix, divide, freeze, shake occasionally. Party drinks at the ready all holiday season. I used the Merry Maraschino cherries from Stonewall Kitchen to avoid the red dye in traditional maraschinos.

Ingredients:

750 ml whiskey

1 large can (about 5 cups) pineapple juice

6 oz. frozen orange juice concentrate

2 jars maraschino cherries with juice

2 liters lemon-lime soda

Combine whiskey with pineapple juice, orange juice concentrate and cherries with juice in a very large bowl. Stir in lemon-lime soda and evenly divide among 5 quart-size containers, preferably with screw-on lids. Label with date and “CONTAINS ALCOHOL.” Freeze for 2 hours, then shake each container and continue freezing. These will be slushy and ready to serve the next day or can be frozen for 2 months. Give them a gentle shake from time to time.