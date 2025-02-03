Quality and excellence: A shared commitment between Mercedes-Benz and GW Oliver Aquatics | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

For 15 years, Guy Oliver, owner of GW Oliver Aquatics, has relied on Mercedes-Benz to power his business and personal life. What started as a search for a sporty second car has blossomed into a deep appreciation for the quality and performance that defines the Mercedes-Benz brand.

“Initially, I was just looking for a fun, weekend car,” recalls Oliver. “I reached out to Joe Agresti, the owner of the Mercedes-Benz dealership, and he introduced me to a special edition AMG S 63 coupe. That car really sparked my love for the brand.”

Over the years, Oliver has owned a variety of Mercedes-Benz models, from sleek coupes to spacious sedans. But no matter the body style, he has been consistently impressed by the craftsmanship and driving dynamics that set the brand apart.

“When you get behind the wheel of a Mercedes, you just know you’re in a quality vehicle,” Oliver says. “The performance is incredible, but it’s the overall sense of safety and sophistication that keeps me coming back.”

Oliver’s relationship with the Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge dealership has been equally rewarding. He has worked closely with multiple sales representatives who have provided exceptional service and built a genuine rapport.

“They really go above and beyond to ensure I’m taken care of,” Oliver explains. “Whether it’s a birthday call or quickly resolving an issue, the team at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge has always taken care of us.”

This level of customer service aligns perfectly with the standards Oliver upholds in his own business. As the owner of GW Oliver Aquatics, he has transformed his business from a custom homebuilder to a nationally recognized leader in the aquatics industry.

“As we’ve grown, our customers’ expectations have skyrocketed,” Oliver says. “They receive the same platinum-level service that I receive from Mercedes-Benz.”

To meet these lofty standards, Oliver has instilled a culture of excellence throughout his organization. From the construction of complex commercial pools to residential backyard oases, every project is approached with the same meticulous attention to detail.

“We’re now building pools in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia,” Oliver explains. “Just last year, we completed a project in the Superdome for the New Orleans Saints. The level of quality and craftsmanship required for a job like that is on par with the engineering that goes into a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.”

With plans to continue growing his business across the Southeast, Oliver knows he can count on Mercedes-Benz to be there every step of the way. It’s a partnership built on a foundation of trust, quality and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“At the end of the day, we’re both striving for the same thing – to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers,” Oliver says. “That’s what makes this relationship special.”