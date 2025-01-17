Longevity and loyalty shine at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

At the start of the new year, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge is reflecting on the dedication of its team members. In an industry often marked by high turnover, MBOBR’s employees have proven that commitment and passion for their work can last for decades. This commitment is a testament to the company’s supportive culture and the strong relationships built within the team.

Leading the way is Allen Misher, a sales consultant who’s been with MBOBR for an astonishing 40 years. “I love the company, the people and the opportunities for growth,” he says. His passion extends beyond work – Allen visits a local nursing home each week and encourages his six children to do their best in everything they do.

Then, there’s Kyle Talbert, dealership and brand ambassador, who’s been with the company for 31 years. He shares that his dedication is rooted in the people he works with. “I’ve been blessed to work with great people, and because of that, I love coming to work each day.”

For Ayanna Cook, a service advisor for seven years, MBOBR isn’t just a place of work; it’s a support system and a family. She’s grateful for the company’s help and looks forward to going back to school to finish her engineering degree in 2025.

Brandon Whisenhunt, service manager for 21 years, shares a similar sentiment. “The people and the atmosphere” are what have kept him at MBOBR for more than two decades. Even as the company has grown, he says the culture has remained strong, with every employee feeling valued and appreciated.

Why do so many stay for decades? Lynn Whitty, a sales consultant with 28.5 years of experience, says that the clients are what keep her coming back. “My clients are unbelievable – they keep me happy and young,” she says, a sentiment that perfectly captures the joy and passion Lynn brings to her role every day.

Looking ahead to 2025, these dedicated team members are excited about the future. And with such an experienced and passionate team, there’s no doubt that Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge will continue to thrive for many years to come. Here’s to many more years of success and collaboration!

Learn more about Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge at mbobr.com or stop by the showroom at 10949 Airline Highway.