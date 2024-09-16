Executive’s Mercedes is a reminder of United Way partnership | By Sponsored Content -

Amey Crousillac purchased her GLB250 two years ago after researching a number of car makes and models at several local auto dealerships. But something kept leading her back to the Mercedes-Benz showroom.

“All of their vehicles are beautiful,” she said, “but the reliability and safety ratings were most important to me. And the customer service was incredible. Those things really helped me make up my mind.”

She was also drawn to the sophisticated look of the GLB250, which features a sleek exterior and a luxurious cabin that seats 5 in its standard model, but offers an option of 7 seats. “I love so many things about it,” Crousillac says. “It’s easy to drive, has a smooth ride, and best of all, it tells me when something’s wrong and what I need to do about it.”

That’s because it comes with so many safety features, including blind spot assist, backup camera with optional 360° camera system, brake assist with pedestrian detection, and automatic high beam, for example.

Crousillac also loves the convenience it provides when she’s driving her grandchildren around town or picking them up from daycare. “It’s so easy to take the carseats in and out and there is plenty of room for me to keep two seats in my vehicle because it’s so spacious.”

“We’re really fortunate to have such amazing support from Mercedes-Benz. A lot of the work we do in our community is thanks to the incredible generosity of the company and its employees.” — Amey Crousillac, Executive VP, Capital Area United Way

Community Connection

Besides being a loyal customer, Crousillac is associated with Mercedes Benz on a professional level. She is the Executive Vice President of Capital Area United Way, which partners with the dealership on several programs and fundraising campaigns.

Thanks to 98 percent employee engagement, Mercedes Benz is in the top 25 of 300 local organizations that participate in the employee giving campaign. Mercedes Benz also matches its employee donations, something only a handful of companies do.

“We see the greatest need among the ALICE population (Asset Limited Income Constrained by Employment),” says Crousillac. “Our goal is to focus on the building blocks to a better life—education, economic mobility, basic needs and health.”

This includes free tax returns (VITA), prescription discount cards, and financial coaching and so much more for the ALICE population. “For many people, something as common as a flat tire requires hard decisions,” she says. “It could result in them missing work until they can pay for the tire or having to go without food or a prescription. So many people don’t realize the hardships that the ALICE population goes through.”

“We’re really fortunate to have such amazing support from Mercedes-Benz. As we approach our 100th anniversary in the community we owe thanks to the incredible generosity of companies like Mercedes and its employees.”

