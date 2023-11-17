Building a custom home should be enjoyable: Patterson Construction Group can help | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Patterson Construction Group

Casey and Dianna Patterson started Patterson Construction Group in 2003 to craft beautiful, high-quality homes of solid and sound construction, and they want potential clients to know that home building can and should be a smooth, fun and memorable process.

Patterson Construction Group has a proven track record of staying in budget and on time. To have the best possible experience, it’s important to keep a few things in mind before getting started.

After choosing a lender and getting pre-approved, it’s important that the next step is meeting with your preferred builder. This opens the lines of communication, sets expectations and ensures the ability to discuss the building process in detail to the very last detail. Discussing details upfront ensures that your home is bid accurately with the finishes you expect, limiting unexpected change orders and overages.

The Process:

Secure your spot. Once you’ve decided to partner with Patterson Construction Group, a deposit secures your place on the schedule.

Select plans. You should know your budget and an approximate build cost before getting plans, so you don’t waste time or money. Patterson Construction Group can help you select an architect to choose either a stock plan that can be customized, or to completely design your own plan based on your budget.

Consider amenities and allowances. To bid each home as accurately as possible, clients are asked to fill out a questionnaire and share detailed information about their desired home. This document can be reviewed during the initial meeting with Patterson Construction Group.

Receive a customized bid. Patterson Construction Group will prepare a detailed bid based on the architect’s construction documents for your unique home. Be careful of builders who provide a low bid up front. The goal at Patterson Construction Group is to give you an accurate and precise bid from the beginning, and they will not undershoot your cost to win your bid. In addition, their process limits budget surprises along the way.

Real time updates. Next to quality construction, time and budget are the biggest building priorities. Through its online portal, Patterson Construction Group stays in communication with clients every step of the way. Clients receive real time updates, photos, action steps and budget status all in one place. The streamlined process keeps things simple and enjoyable.

For Casey Patterson, the use of the online portal has been a game changer. Scheduling for the entire project is done online, and everyone – clients, trade partners and subcontractors – has access to the timeline, including the expected closing date. Every client choice on finishes is reflected in the budget so you always know where you stand financially.

With a designer, Patterson Construction Group helps with exterior and interior color choices and finishes throughout the process.

Welcome Home. Once construction is complete, a series of walk-throughs ensures you are happy with every detail and ready to begin enjoying life in your new home.

For more information or to set up an appointment, visit Patterson-ConstructionGroup.com.