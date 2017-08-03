From the August issue: Mid City Makers Market

Madeline and Dawson Ellis—owners of jewelry company Mimosa Handcrafted—dreamed of staging a trunk show featuring a few friends and local craft makers to better sell their wares before Christmas last year. But the demand to see the artisonal goods soon outgrew their space at home. The Ellis’ moved the event to Mid City on the corner of Eugene and Government Streets. And Mid City Makers Market was born.

Thanks to demand, this simple dream has now has expanded to include 30 local craft makers each month, along with food, live music and even a kid’s corner. To learn more about this event, read the article in our August issue here.