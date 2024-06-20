Backyard Solutions For Your Lifestyle | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by EcoRegions Landscape Architecture and Outdoor Construction

Creating the perfect outdoor escape that fits your needs and desires is not a one-size-fits-all process. Do you want a pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen or maybe just a relaxing lounge area on the back patio?

When you call Chris Sanderson with EcoRegions Landscape Architecture and Outdoor Construction, he looks at the big picture of everything you want in an outdoor space. “Most people are looking for something that’s more versatile,” he says. “They want to be able to spend more time outside and have features they can enjoy, rather than just one thing.”

Entertaining space is something Sanderson hears a lot of requests for, but that can take on many different forms. A licensed landscape architect can essentially “design your outdoors” to ensure all the spaces flow together and blend with the existing architecture of your home—while also taking into consideration landscaping and drainage.

“We’re not just installers or contractors, we’re focused on building something, designing something aesthetically pleasing and functional,” Sanderson explains.

He launched his firm in 2012 while still in college at LSU and has become known for creating backyard paradises of all shapes and sizes. Equipped with a landscape architecture degree from LSU, Sanderson is also a licensed residential contractor, so he knows how to take a client’s vision from the drawing board to a finished product you’ll enjoy for decades to come.

Depending on the size and budget of the project, EcoRegions can do an entire back yard plan at once or execute a project in phases. “Phased projects happen a lot,” Sanderson says. “People want to do cabanas and pools, but they might build the pool first and build their cabana years later. We had seven phases on one house and were able to blend them seamlessly over the years.”

Of course, in the summertime, spending time outdoors also means finding ways to cool down. Sanderson says a pool is the No. 1 way to do that, but an outdoor cabana can also be designed to capture afternoon breezes or include climate-controlled motorized screens.

“People are moving more toward having an outdoor living area,” he says. “They want to be able to entertain, maybe watch TV and have enough space to accommodate everyone they want to have over.”

Picture summer days spent splashing in the pool, afternoon cookouts on the grill in an outdoor kitchen or breezy evenings in a cabana watching your favorite film. EcoRegions can make it happen.

See photos of Sanderson’s outdoor designs at eco-regions.com and on Facebook and Instagram. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 225.328.8298.