Adventure awaits this summer when you make reading & visiting the library part of your routine | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hoping children and teens alike will avoid the summer slide by joining in on reading challenges and events throughout the summer. The Library’s Summer Reading Program, Adventure Begins at Your Library, runs from June 1 through August 15. Participants enjoy free programs, workshops, storytimes, concerts and performances for all ages, scheduled throughout the Library system.

“Our goal is to keep everyone reading on a regular basis,” says Library Assistant Director Mary Stein, “so even after you reach your summer reading goal, there’s still an incentive every week. The idea is to build the habits of reading and of visiting the library.”

Kids, teens and even adults are encouraged to track their reading throughout the summer to earn rewards. Sign up at your local library location or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. After you read a book, log it into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings. Paper forms are also available.

More information is available at ebrpl.com/summerreading or by calling 225.231.3760 for the kids’ program and 225.231.3770 for the teen program.

Here are just a few upcoming events at the Main Library at Goodwood this month:

MOVIES ON THE PLAZA Fridays in June at 7 p.m., join the Library for a family-friendly movie on the big screen in the outdoor plaza. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit comfortably while you watch. S.A.B. Snowball Shoppe will be on site to sell refreshments, and, as always, there will be an after-movie dance party!

BATON ROUGE YOUTH BALLET PRESENTS ADVENTURES IN NEVERLAND Encore performance. June 6 at 1:30 p.m. and June 10 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 4 and up. Groups are required to register.

BATON ROUGE MOUNTED PATROL June 17 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 6 and up. A demonstration of day-to-day activities and how the Mounted Patrol train to serve and protect our community. Families are welcome to meet the officers and their equestrian partners. These visits take place outside of the library. Groups are required to register.

JOHNETTE DOWNING PRESENTS LOUISIANA ADVENTURE! June 17 at 2:30 p.m. All ages. Children’s musician and author Johnette Downing puts on a musical show all about Louisiana that is sure to be fun for the whole family! Groups are required to register.

TEEN SUMMER FILM CAMP Clay Achee partners with the Library to offer free filmmaking summer camps to teens ages 13 and up. Students learn the basics of video production, including design, storyboarding, production, post-production, effects and more through a hands-on process. The weeklong sessions run throughout the month at various branches. Registration is required. Call 225.231.3770 for more information.

COOL CAREERS Teens and 20-somethings learn about various in-demand careers from experts in their respective fields, brought to you by EBRPL’s Career Center. Held on Fridays in June and July at 10 a.m. For more details and to register, visit careercenterbr.com/events or call 225.231.3733. Presentations include: