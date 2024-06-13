The perfect roadtrip vehicle? Mercedes-Benz GLE answers the call with safety, sophistication and spaciousness | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Lynn Whitty loves taking roadtrips, and her 10-year-old grandson Kendal loves swimming. Ever since Kendal was 2, they’ve combined their passions to create a special summer tradition: driving to the beach for two weeks of fun in the sun together.

As they embark on their journey to the sandy shores of Florida each year, Whitty relies on her Mercedes-Benz. A longtime sales consultant with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Whitty is particularly fond of vehicles in the GLE series. And they’re perfect for her and Kendal’s treks to the beach.

“I love the vehicle for its safety features, and there’s so much space,” she says. “You can pack for four people going to the beach. It’s not too big and not too small.”

Mercedes-Benz offers the GLE SUV, which comes in four models, each with a different engine option. There’s also the GLE Coupe, which is available in two variations. All GLE vehicles blend sophisticated style with spacious interiors, a smooth, safe ride and efficiency.

“To get to the beach, I don’t even have to stop and get gas,” Whitty says. “The gas mileage is wonderful.”

She appreciates the GLE’s numerous safety features. One amenity she enjoys is the Mercedes me connect system, which can be used to remotely start, lock and unlock the vehicle, summon roadside assistance, control the cabin temperature and access other vehicle services.

“You never have to take your hands off the wheel because it’s all voice controlled,” Whitty says.

She also praises the GLE’s excellent visibility, its blind-spot assistance feature and the driver assist system — all of which are especially useful when traveling long distances.

“The driver assist keeps you on the highway, and it will keep you from running into the back of somebody if they slam on their brakes in front of you,” she explains.

Another thing she likes about the GLEs? “It comes with a spare tire,” she says. “I know that sounds very minor, but I like having a spare tire.”

Not only are the GLE vehicles safe, they’re comfortable — ideal for those roadtrips to the beach with her grandson. Whitty is looking forward to hitting the open road this summer in her Mercedes-Benz.

“We much prefer to drive,” she says. “The Mercedes is so comfortable and feels so safe. It has great gas mileage. We just enjoy driving it. Plus, when you drive, you get to see more.”

For drivers who value safety and comfort when traveling, Whitty recommends taking a look at the GLEs and others in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge is located at 10949 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Give the team a call at (225) 424-2241, or visit mbobr.com.

“You just feel so, so safe and secure in the GLE and in all of our cars,” she says.

Base MSRP excludes transportation and handling charges, destination charges, taxes, title, registration, preparation and documentary fees, tags, labor and installation charges, insurance, and optional equipment, products, packages and accessories. Options, model availability and actual dealer price may vary. See dealer for details, costs and terms.