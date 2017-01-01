Mardi Gras unmasked: A royal reveal of Baton Rouge krewes

INREGISTER STAFF
| FEATURES

Lords and ladies. Dukes and duchesses. A jester here and there. It’s Carnival season in the Capital Region and everyone loves a party and bit of pomp and circumstance. That’s why every weekend this month, Mardi Gras krewe members are donning their finery and stepping out in style. Thousands will be at the balls. But it’s not all frivolous fun and games: Many krewes have a philanthropic drive that underlies the merriment.

Click below to read about these festive krewes and what makes their members kick it up year after year.

Mystic Krewe of Achilles

achilles-9

Krewe of Apollo

cover-apollo-1

Krewe of Artemis

Krewe of Artemis 2016, 1/29/16, Mardi Gras float with people reaching for beads

Krewe of Iduna

cover-iduna-2

Krewe of Lyonnesse

cover-lyonnesse-1

Mystick Krewe of Louisianians

King & Queen A.vu.eps

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

cover-mystique-3

Krewe of Orion

orion-ball-4

Krewe of Romany

romany-3

Krewe of Southdowns

cover-southdowns-3

Krewe of Spanish Town

cover-spanish-town-1

Krewe of Tucumcari

cover-tucumcari-3

