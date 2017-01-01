Cover Story: Krewe of Artemis

Billed as Baton Rouge’s first and only all-female parading Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Artemis was founded in 2001 with a goal of creating a family-friendly Carnival event. Krewe president Joanne Harvey, a New Orleans native, brought this organization to life in the spirit of the Carnival organizations in her hometown after seeing her husband Charles successfully co-found the Krewe of Orion in 1998. The nighttime parade runs through downtown Baton Rouge two Fridays before Mardi Gras day. The theme for the 2017 festivities, which also include a January 14 ball that the krewe calls its “Soirée,” is “Artemis is Sweet 16 and Counting!” This krewe is named for the goddess Artemis, who was known as the “mistress of animals” and a protector of children. In addition to the revelry, Artemis supports several local charities, including the Baton Rouge Food Bank, the American Cancer Society and Dreams Come True.