Cover Story: Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, the oldest parading Mardi Gras krewe in Baton Rouge, maintains an appeal that rests on the nature of its name—every year, the identities of the newly appointed king and queen, concealed by masks, remain a mystery until the day of the krewe’s ball. Mystique holds several events leading up to the Mardi Gras season, including spring crawfish parties, mother/daughter luncheons and entourage parties. The fun culminates in the parade and ball, the latter of which will take place February 11 with the theme “A Mystique Odyssey,” when the year’s royalty finally reveal their true faces. “The krewe first started back in 1976, but it still manages to carry on its traditions,” says 1980 queen and current board member Kris Cangelosi. “Mystique is about family and friends having a great time enjoying the Carnival spirit every year.”