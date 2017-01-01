Cover Story: Krewe of Orion

It’s a New Orleans-style event right here in the Capital City. The Krewe of Orion is the only Baton Rouge Mardi Gras krewe to conclude its parade by having the floats enter the River Center, where several thousands of guests await its masquerade ball. Started 19 years ago by Darren Coates and Charles Harvey, Orion has about 250 members who not only participate in the parade and ball but also host a pancake breakfast for members of Ollie Steele Burden Manor as well as fishing and golf tournaments. This year’s theme is “It’s Good to be King” and costumes for the court were created by Karen Massett of Masquerade Costumes in New Orleans. The 610 Stompers—a New Orleans dance crew with international acclaim—will once again entertain the crowd during the parade. “Being a member of Orion allows us a means of entertaining our friends in a way that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy,” says Larry Rosendahl, director of the krewe. “I enjoy getting to know the people selected and have developed many close friends as a result.”