Shop quiz! with GIMME GIMME Boutique

Meet the music teacher turned full-time fashion retailer behind GIMME GIMME Boutique. Owner Mary Hilse started the online boutique last November, hosting occasional pop-up shops while she continued teaching full-time. In September, she opened her first brick-and-mortar location in Baton Rouge.

The family-focused business carries clothing for all ages with the goal of making all customers feel confident and fashionable. Read on to hear all about the boutique straight from Hilse.

How did GIMME GIMME Boutique come to be, and how has the business evolved?

GIMME GIMME was born out of my love for spending time with my family. My mom, sister and I always bonded over shopping–finding a cute outfit while talking and laughing with each other was always the cherry on top. Plus, the right look made me feel confident, especially during my pre-teen years. I always loved fashion but didn’t know it would eventually become my career path. I studied music, and my degree led me to education, where I spent six wonderful years teaching choir and drama in the Diocese of Baton Rouge. GIMME GIMME Boutique started as a shop for the teachers and friends in my community. After a year of pop-up shops and online orders, the next step seemed clear. I wanted a place where everyone could see all the merchandise in person and try it on. Now, as a mom with two kids of my own, I get to share the shopping experience with my customers, who are some of my closest friends.

What are some of your best-selling items?

Some of our top sellers right now are transitional tops, dresses and gameday outfits. We offer women’s clothing. shoes and accessories, as well as home and gift items. Our customers love that they can swing by on their way to town and pick up a cute outfit and a gift for a friend. Our customers love to multitask, and so do we! We also carry well-known brands like Judy Blue denim and Mixology perfume and tanner.

Can you give a hint about what shoppers will see in your store next season?

Right now, our store has chic fall outfits perfect for the changing weather, as well as holiday looks for the upcoming Christmas season, including sweaters, party dresses, stocking stuffer gifts and our best-selling interchangeable charm bar.

Keep up with the boutique by following them on Instagram.