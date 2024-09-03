Fashion brand San Carlin has had a lasting impact on fashion in Baton Rouge | By Sally Grace Cagle -

We can’t talk about style in Baton Rouge without mentioning the San Carlin brand. While the brand is no longer in existence, its founders, Linda Ward Dalton and Carla Jumonville, are still celebrated in the Capital City for their lasting impact on fashion.

Gracing the cover of not just one but two inRegister covers, Dalton became a well-known face to our readers and continues to support the style sector in Baton Rouge through her work with the LSU Textile & Costume Museum.

Learn more about Dalton and the duo behind San Carlin in the Q&A below with the LSU Costumer & Textile Museum director and curator, Michael Mamp.

How did San Carlin and its founders impact fashion in Baton Rouge?

San Carlin offered high-end couture akin, evening and special occasion wear that became known as one of the best options in the marketplace with impeccable attention to design and construction. These garments were made in Baton Rouge and sold nationwide at retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and many high-end boutiques.

How would you describe the line?

Elegant, elevated and absolutely divine. Committed to excellence in fabrication, design and construction–and built to have fun in! The corsetry built into each San Carlin gown made sure the wearer looked great but also comfortable and secure.

How has Linda Ward Dalton continued to impact Baton Rouge through her work with the LSU Textile & Costume Museum?

Linda Ward Dalton is one of the most beautiful people I have ever met, inside and out! She is the epitome of style and sophistication, enduring from a bygone era when beauty and charm were important and celebrated. Her support of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum has been vital to our success, and I consider her a dear friend. Through the bequeathal of the San Carlin archive from Dalton and Jumonville, the legacy of San Carlin will be preserved at LSU TCM for future generations.

What stands out about the San Carlin archive? Why is it in the museum, and how did this come about?

In November 2023, we had an event at the museum called “Sunday, Champagne and San Carlin,” where we celebrated the legacies of Dalton and Jumonville. For the event, they allowed me to borrow over forty dresses from their collections to display for visitors to look at and enjoy. After the event, they decided to donate the complete group to the museum. This archive represents timeless beauty and high fashion with a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provenance. We have a vast collection of evening wear representing some of their best work.

Can you explain more about the exhibition San Carlin was included in and why it was chosen?

Two San Carlin pieces were included in “Women Fashioning Women” at LSU TCM, which was open from October 1, 2023, to March 28, 2024. That exhibit celebrated the histories of women in fashion, so San Carlin was a perfect fit. A future exhibition entitled Dressing Louisiana will open in October 2025 and will feature a larger section of San Carlin pieces culled from their recently acquired archive.

To learn more about the LSU Textile & Costume Museum, visit lsu.edu/textilemuseum.