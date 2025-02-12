Shades of the Season: KREWE sample sale this weekend | By inRegister Staff -

Parade season has arrived, and spring and summer are just around the corner, so it’s time to make sure you have the essentials—like the perfect pair of sunglasses. This weekend, New Orleans-born eyewear company KREWE is bringing a curated selection of frames to Perkins Rowe to allow shoppers to get newly released shades and some of the most missed archived frames for up to 80% off.

Attend the free event on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15, with walk-ins welcome, or shop the available styles today, February 13, by donating $10 to the KREWE Foundation, a non-profit organization raising funds to provide free eye care and prescription glasses for local children.

Find more information and book an appointment here.