Bridal Fashion Week’s top trends

A whole week of runways dedicated to “the dress”? Okay, YES. If you missed keeping up with New York’s Bridal Fashion Week, we’ve got you covered. We spoke with the experts at some of Baton Rouge’s local bridal boutiques for their favorite NYBFW trends.

The wedding-themed week included every style of gowns from sleek silhouettes to opulent ball gowns in tulle encrusted with sequins and crystals, says Marie Gilley from Bridal Boutique. While attending NYBFW, Gilley visited with Hayley Paige and her upcoming 2020 bridal collection. She also attended runway shows for Lazaro, Yumi Katsura, Badgley Mischka, Enzoani Collections and many more of the exclusive lines carried at Bridal Boutique.

“The 2020 gowns are breathtaking, featuring extended cathedral-length lace trains, deep plunging necklines and lots of sparkle,” Gilley says.

The most popular headpiece trend of the week was cathedral-length veils embellished with lace to match the gowns. The presence of cathedral-length trains on gowns was the most consistent trend throughout all the lines, and Gilley’s favorite. “And of course I loved the matching cathedral veils,” Gilley says.

For brides who prefer a more clean and simple look, there were gorgeous gowns of silk, mikado and satin, Gilley says.

In addition to sleek satin styles and stunning veils, other notable trends of the week included 3-D florals, shimmer fabrics and big bows, says Nikki Vu from Blush Formal and Bridal Salon.

“Living down South, we grow up with bows in our hair and on our clothes, so how could we not love the idea of putting a bow on our wedding dress?” says Caroline Laborde of I Do Bridal Couture.

Aside from the bows, Laborde says I Do’s favorite trends from the week were capes, textured fabrics and overskirts. Capes and overskirts are beautiful additions to classic wedding gowns, allowing any dress to completely transform. These pieces combine elegance and fashion into one gown, she says.

“A bride could wear one for her ceremony and then take it off for the reception and appear to have two totally separate dresses,” she says.

While these add-on pieces add style and versatility, textured fabrics add detail to simple gowns without appearing as overpowering as lace and beading.

Textured fabrics are also perfect for brides with more simplistic taste that lean toward a more classic and clean look. These fabrics also incorporate a unique look that other types of detail can’t achieve, Laborde says.