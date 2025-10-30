Your fall night out: Sip & Shop at Perkins Rowe, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Mark your calendars for Sip & Shop at Perkins Rowe on Wednesday, November 5 from 5 PM–8 PM! Stroll through your favorite shops while enjoying sips, bites, and exclusive in-store specials. It’s the perfect chance to refresh your wardrobe, start holiday shopping, or simply treat yourself to a night out with friends.

And here’s the best part—play Shopping Bingo as you browse for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree to The Rowe! With live entertainment, delicious samples, and plenty of seasonal finds, Sip & Shop is the ultimate blend of fashion, flavor, and fun.

Grab your crew and join us for this can’t-miss evening at Perkins Rowe.

