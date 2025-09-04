Why today’s mortgage rates might be better than you think, sponsored by Synergy One Lending

Mortgage interest rates have been a major topic for buyers in recent years. Many assume that today’s rates are “too high” to make homeownership worthwhile. In reality, rates remain below historic averages and offer unique advantages. Toby Arceneaux, VP of Production at Synergy One Lending (NMLS #96596), explains that higher rates can create opportunities for negotiating purchase prices and securing seller concessions, reducing the upfront costs of buying a home. Plus, refinancing is always an option in the future, so buyers can start building equity now instead of waiting on unpredictable market swings. For those looking to purchase, today’s market may be the perfect chance to act wisely.

