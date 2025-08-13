What’s In Store: STONE | By Sponsored Content -

PROPRIETOR: Kris Klar and Kyle Edenfield

SPECIALTY: Curated home materials and finishes offering an elevated experience at a competitive price

WHAT’S IN THE STORE? STONE offers an expertly curated selection of premium materials and design elements for every part of the home. Explore luxurious flooring, stunning countertops, handcrafted bricks and pavers, outdoor kitchen appliances, and all the elevated finishing touches that bring a space to life.

LOCAL SINCE: 2009

THE DIFFERENCE: What sets us apart is the depth and variety found under one roof. STONE brings together three trusted companies:

STONE : Flooring (wood, tile, carpet, LVT) and countertops (marble, quartzite, granite, quartz)

: Flooring (wood, tile, carpet, LVT) and countertops (marble, quartzite, granite, quartz) COCREHAM BRICK : Bricks, fireplaces, pavers and outdoor kitchen appliances

: Bricks, fireplaces, pavers and outdoor kitchen appliances WILTON & COMPANY: Fabrics, drapery, lighting, door hardware, wallcoverings, rugs, furniture and lamps

THE LATEST: We’re always sourcing what’s next in design. Discover engraved and fluted marble, antique-style bricks with modern performance, and a fresh selection of designer fabrics arriving daily.

7575 JEFFERSON HWY AND 11840 AIRLINE HWY | 225.293.2225 | STONE-BR.COM