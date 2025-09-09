What to know about the library tax renewal, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

|
By
-

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will see a Library tax renewal on the November 15, 2025, ballot as part of the Thrive! Plan. The renewal proposes keeping the millage at 11.1 mills, the same rate approved in previous elections in 1995, 2005, and 2015. The Library will receive 8.3 mills, which funds operations at all locations, as well as programs, collections, and community resources. The Library also maintains a $60 million fund balance, which supports its Capital Improvements Plan and helps cover future operational and insurance needs. This renewal is structured to ensure that the millage rate for residents remains unchanged.

Learn more about the library’s millage and funding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The 20% down payment rule...

One of the most persistent myths in homebuying? That buyers need 20% down to qualify for a

From misunderstandings to momentum: The...

Sponsored by Rivalry Communications Coaching The meeting was supposed to last 15 minutes. Instead,

Why today’s mortgage rates might...

Mortgage interest rates have been a major topic for buyers in recent years. Many assume that

Hollydays 2025: gifts, glamour, and...

The 2025 Hollydays Market, presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, is returning October

Rock N Rowe: Your new...

Join us for a season of free, high-energy outdoor concerts every Thursday evening from September 11

TRENDING STORIES