What to know about the library tax renewal, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library | By Sponsored Content -

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will see a Library tax renewal on the November 15, 2025, ballot as part of the Thrive! Plan. The renewal proposes keeping the millage at 11.1 mills, the same rate approved in previous elections in 1995, 2005, and 2015. The Library will receive 8.3 mills, which funds operations at all locations, as well as programs, collections, and community resources. The Library also maintains a $60 million fund balance, which supports its Capital Improvements Plan and helps cover future operational and insurance needs. This renewal is structured to ensure that the millage rate for residents remains unchanged.

