Understanding the 2025 library millage allocation, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library
The November 15, 2025, Library tax renewal includes details about how funds are allocated under the Thrive! Plan. Of the total 11.1-mill tax, 8.3 mills remain dedicated to Library operations, supporting hours, programs, collections, and services. The remaining 2.8 mills are re-allocated to the City-Parish General Fund for Parish General Purposes. This generates roughly $16.24 million annually for parish-wide infrastructure, including street maintenance and stormwater management projects. In addition, the Library plans a one-time allocation of $52.4 million from its fund balance to reduce parish-wide General Fund debt. The overall structure keeps the millage rate the same for residents.