Understanding the 2025 library millage allocation, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library | By Sponsored Content -

The November 15, 2025, Library tax renewal includes details about how funds are allocated under the Thrive! Plan. Of the total 11.1-mill tax, 8.3 mills remain dedicated to Library operations, supporting hours, programs, collections, and services. The remaining 2.8 mills are re-allocated to the City-Parish General Fund for Parish General Purposes. This generates roughly $16.24 million annually for parish-wide infrastructure, including street maintenance and stormwater management projects. In addition, the Library plans a one-time allocation of $52.4 million from its fund balance to reduce parish-wide General Fund debt. The overall structure keeps the millage rate the same for residents.

Learn more about the library’s millage and funding.