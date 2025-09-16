Understanding the 2025 library millage allocation, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

|
By
-

The November 15, 2025, Library tax renewal includes details about how funds are allocated under the Thrive! Plan. Of the total 11.1-mill tax, 8.3 mills remain dedicated to Library operations, supporting hours, programs, collections, and services. The remaining 2.8 mills are re-allocated to the City-Parish General Fund for Parish General Purposes. This generates roughly $16.24 million annually for parish-wide infrastructure, including street maintenance and stormwater management projects. In addition, the Library plans a one-time allocation of $52.4 million from its fund balance to reduce parish-wide General Fund debt. The overall structure keeps the millage rate the same for residents.

Learn more about the library’s millage and funding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Celebrate the season at Hollydays...

The Junior League of Baton Rouge invites the community to Hollydays 2025, happening October 16–18

The 20% down payment rule...

One of the most persistent myths in homebuying? That buyers need 20% down to qualify for a

From misunderstandings to momentum: The...

Sponsored by Rivalry Communications Coaching The meeting was supposed to last 15 minutes. Instead,

What to know about the...

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will see a Library tax renewal on the November 15, 2025,

Why today’s mortgage rates might...

Mortgage interest rates have been a major topic for buyers in recent years. Many assume that

TRENDING STORIES