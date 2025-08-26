The science of aging gracefully: Using bio stimulators to refresh, rebalance and revive your skin | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana

At Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana, Nurse Practitioners Dr. Alicia Restivo and Dr. Hillary Hicks specialize in helping clients look refreshed and balanced – without looking “done.” One of their favorite tools for achieving natural, long-lasting results is the bio stimulator, an advanced injectable treatment designed to restore volume, improve skin elasticity and stimulate your body’s own collagen production.

Bio stimulators are injectables that do more than fill lines – they work with your body to create its own collagen and elastin. Composed of calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres suspended in a gel carrier, they’re placed under the skin to provide structure and support while jump-starting the body’s natural repair processes.

Unlike traditional fillers, which simply replace lost volume, bio stimulators trigger the skin to form new, supportive tissue over time. Over the next three to six months, collagen production increases, skin tightens and the results continue to improve. Best of all, they can last 10 to 14 months depending on your metabolism and treatment plan.



Because bio stimulators can be adjusted in thickness (known as “G prime”) by dilution, they work for a variety of needs. In their undiluted form, they are ideal for deeper wrinkles and areas that need more lift, such as the mid-face or jawline. Hyper-diluted, they’re perfect for improving skin texture in delicate areas like the neck, décolletage or hands.

“They give back what time and nature have taken,” Dr. Restivo explains. “When done correctly, people won’t ask, ‘What did you have done?’ – they’ll just say you look refreshed and glowing.”

Bio stimulators are particularly effective for facial balancing, subtly restoring symmetry and proportion. The results are immediate yet natural-looking, with continued improvement over time.

Many clients also appreciate that bio stimulators are non-surgical, require little downtime and can be combined with traditional fillers in areas like the lips or tear troughs for a complete rejuvenation plan.

At Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana, every treatment begins with a thorough skincare consultation. Clients are encouraged to arrive with a clean face so Dr. Restivo or Dr. Hicks can assess their skin’s needs. Together, they discuss goals, priorities, timelines and budget, then design a customized plan that may include bio stimulators alongside other treatments such as microneedling or laser therapy.

“Our goal is to restore and then preserve,” Dr. Hicks says. “At first, that might mean more intensive treatments, but after that, it’s about keeping your results looking natural and fresh.”

One thing that sets Family Wellness apart is their collaborative care model. The providers, aestheticians and laser technicians work together to ensure clients see the specialist best suited for each procedure. Ongoing education is a priority for the entire team, ensuring the safest, most advanced techniques are always used.Most patients who seek bio stimulators aren’t trying to look 20 again – they simply want to age gracefully and feel confident in their skin. By combining science with personalized care, Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana helps them achieve refreshed, balanced results that last.

Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana offers a full spectrum of services, including IV therapy, cosmetic lasers like hair removal and acne treatments, facials and waxing, primary care and medical weight-loss options, ensuring every patient receives comprehensive, personalized care.