The Good Stuff: Welcome Caroline’s Cookies, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Caroline’s Cookies is a locally owned cookie shop with stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, specializing in handmade, seasonal, and irresistibly thick and gooey cookies. The menu features four signature flavors that are always available along with two new monthly rotating flavors. Caroline’s Cookies also offers cookie cakescatering services, and convenient delivery.

Founded by Caroline Merryman, Caroline’s Cookies initially gained traction by selling cookies through direct messages on Instagram, followed by appearances at farmer’s markets and pop-ups. The business gradually expanded its reach through online orders, leading to the opening of the first storefront on August 14, 2021. Thanks to the unwavering support of customers from the Lafayette location, the staff tripled and established two additional kitchens. Two years later, the company is thrilled to announce the launch of a second location in Baton Rouge.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Merry, bright and get your...

There is a popular saying … “New Year, New Me.” Many of us like the idea of getting a

Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Easy Peasey

Does the departure of the holidays leave you feeling down and blue, or do you embrace the

Where to find food-centric happy...

Get more bang for your buck with these food deals for happy hour around Baton

The Good Stuff: New location...

Sweet Baton Rouge® is a local woman-owned business and community-driven venture currently in its

The Plantry Café’s Maitake Mushroom...

Open in October, the long-awaited Plantry Café features a plant-based, allergen-free menu served

TRENDING STORIES