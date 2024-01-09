The Good Stuff: Welcome Caroline’s Cookies, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Caroline’s Cookies is a locally owned cookie shop with stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, specializing in handmade, seasonal, and irresistibly thick and gooey cookies. The menu features four signature flavors that are always available along with two new monthly rotating flavors. Caroline’s Cookies also offers cookie cakes, catering services, and convenient delivery.

Founded by Caroline Merryman, Caroline’s Cookies initially gained traction by selling cookies through direct messages on Instagram, followed by appearances at farmer’s markets and pop-ups. The business gradually expanded its reach through online orders, leading to the opening of the first storefront on August 14, 2021. Thanks to the unwavering support of customers from the Lafayette location, the staff tripled and established two additional kitchens. Two years later, the company is thrilled to announce the launch of a second location in Baton Rouge.