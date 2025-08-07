The Good Stuff: The Rowe’s food truck finale, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Join us for the year’s final Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe on Friday, August 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. We’re going out with a bang … this is our biggest round-up yet, featuring 17 incredible food trucks serving everything from savory eats to sweet treats. Whether you’re a foodie or just looking for a fun night out, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy live music by Caitlyn Renee Acoustic as you snack, sip, and stroll through the Rowe. Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and don’t forget—it’s happening rain or shine, so come hungry no matter the forecast. See you there!