The Good Stuff: Supporting Baton Rouge with Ready Hands, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge

The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Ready Hands project provides essential volunteer support for local initiatives, stepping in where help is needed most. By assisting nonprofits and community events, Ready Hands volunteers make a meaningful impact and strengthen connections throughout Baton Rouge.

Organizations and event organizers can request support for tasks such as event organization, logistical assistance, and other community-focused efforts. This initiative reflects the Junior League’s commitment to building a stronger, more connected community.

For more information or to apply for volunteer assistance, click here or email [email protected].

