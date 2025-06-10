The Good Stuff: Meet the creative force behind Bougie Backdrops, sponsored by Bougie Backdrops

At the heart of Bougie Backdrops is owner Katie Jacob, a creative powerhouse with an eye for aesthetic detail and a passion for making events unforgettable. Based in Prairieville, Louisiana, Bougie Backdrops specializes in luxe event décor, offering an impressive inventory of shimmer walls, lush floral walls, custom arches, statement furniture, and trendy accessories. Whether it’s a baby shower, bridal event, birthday celebration, or a girls’ night in, or an upscale wedding complete with an elite guest list, Katie curates custom setups that transform any space into a photo-worthy experience. Known for her bold color palettes and flawless styling, Katie services Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, and surrounding areas, bringing the bougie flair straight to her clients. Her setups have become a staple for milestone moments and trendy events across South Louisiana. For Katie, every backdrop is more than décor—it’s a vibe, a statement, and a memory in the making.

