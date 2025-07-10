The Good Stuff: Make Saturdays magical with free Children’s Storytime, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Did you know? Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe hosts a free Children’s Storytime every Saturday! Bring the little ones out for a fun-filled day of reading, imagination, and adventure as stories come to life right inside the store. It’s the perfect weekend activity for families—plus, it’s totally free. Stick around after Storytime to browse the latest kids’ books, puzzles, and toys. Whether it’s a classic tale or a new favorite, there’s always something magical waiting. Click here to learn more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

More than just clothes: Tangerine’s...

Sponsored by Tangerine At just 24, Tangerine’s owner Kayla Rush has cracked the code of tween

Modernizing and customizing an outdoor...

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company When looking for one source to make the most of their outdoor

Driven to succeed: How real...

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge For Brittney Pino, a seasoned real estate broker with 22

The Good Stuff: JINYA Ramen...

Experience authentic ramen in Baton Rouge at JINYA Ramen Bar, where slow-simmered broths, handmade

The Good Stuff: Elevated southern...

Elevated yet approachable, Rouj Creole brings a distinctive flair to the Baton Rouge dining scene.

TRENDING STORIES