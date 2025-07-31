The Good Stuff: Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe is back, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Get ready to spice up your Friday evening! Join us for Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe on Friday, August 8, from 6 to 8 pm. This fan-favorite event brings an amazing lineup of local food trucks to Perkins Rowe, serving up everything from savory street eats to sweet treats. Whether you’re craving comfort food, bold flavors, or something totally new, there’s always something delicious waiting for you at the Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe.

Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and enjoy a laid-back night filled with great food, good vibes, and the perfect summer atmosphere. Grab your food, find a spot, and hang out on The Green with live music and community fun.

