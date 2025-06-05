The Good Stuff: A star-spangled birthday bash, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

By
Join us for a star-spangled evening of fun and pride at our patriotic block party on Thursday, June 12, from 6–8 PM!

We’re celebrating 250 years of the United States Army with a festive night full of excitement, tradition, and community spirit. Enjoy live music by School of Rock, take part in a moving swearing-in ceremony, and hear from special guests honoring this historic milestone. Get in on the action with games, activities, and of course, birthday cake to mark the occasion!

Bring your friends, family, and all your red, white, and blue gear—this is one unforgettable celebration you won’t want to miss.

