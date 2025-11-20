Santa is coming to the Rowe this holiday season

|
By
-

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Bring the whole family (yes, including your pets!) to Perkins Rowe from November 28 to December 24 for professional photos with Santa! You’ll find him right in front of the Cinemark theatre—ready to hear holiday wishes and capture festive memories. Reservations are strongly encouraged, though walk-ups are welcome if space allows.
Throughout the season, enjoy various special events such as Pet Night, PJ Night, Sensory Santa, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Building wealth through homeownership

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending Owning a home is one of the most effective ways to build long-term

Local art shines in Perkins...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Perkins Rowe is proud to unveil its newest round of featured local

Refinancing in 2025: When it...

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending Refinancing your home in 2025 can be a smart financial move, but

Driven to succeed: How real...

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge For Brittney Pino, a seasoned real estate broker with 22

Three tips for choosing the...

Sponsored by Laura Cedor Interiors When it comes to designing your dream kitchen, the right

TRENDING STORIES