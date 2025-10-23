Rock N Rowe: Free live music every Thursday, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Get ready to groove! Rock N Rowe is back! Join us every Thursday evening through October 30 in Town Square at Perkins Rowe for free live music under the stars. From local favorites to high-energy bands, each week brings a new sound that’ll have you tapping your toes—or hitting the dance floor.

Bring your lawn chairs, pack your dancin’ shoes, and make it a night with friends and family. While you’re here, grab dinner, drinks, or a sweet treat from our restaurants and retailers to round out the evening.

Mark your calendars! Thursdays are for Rock N Rowe at Perkins Rowe!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Glow at every age: Why...

Sponsored by Simply Facials In a world that often tells us to do more and rush faster, Simply

3 ways to make the...

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending You’ve diligently been making payments on your home loan for

Top 10 design mistakes to...

Sponsored by Streamline Interiors & More As the owner of Streamline Interiors & More, Jill

Building homes, building hope

Sponsored by JR Construction Solutions For JR Construction, community commitment and business

Geaux Pink at the Rowe, sponsored...

This October, Perkins Rowe is proud to support Geaux Pink and raise funds for Mary Bird

TRENDING STORIES