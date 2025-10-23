Rock N Rowe: Free live music every Thursday, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Get ready to groove! Rock N Rowe is back! Join us every Thursday evening through October 30 in Town Square at Perkins Rowe for free live music under the stars. From local favorites to high-energy bands, each week brings a new sound that’ll have you tapping your toes—or hitting the dance floor.

Bring your lawn chairs, pack your dancin’ shoes, and make it a night with friends and family. While you’re here, grab dinner, drinks, or a sweet treat from our restaurants and retailers to round out the evening.

Mark your calendars! Thursdays are for Rock N Rowe at Perkins Rowe!