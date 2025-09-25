Renting vs. buying: Which really builds wealth over time? sponsored by Synergy One Lending | By Sponsored Content -

At first glance, renting may seem more affordable than buying a home. Lower upfront costs and flexibility make it an appealing option, especially in the short term. But over time, renting rarely creates lasting financial value. Toby Arceneaux, VP of Production at Synergy One Lending (NMLS #96596), explains that mortgage payments not only reduce what is owed but also help build equity as a home appreciates in value—something renters do not gain. Renting also often comes with challenges like rising lease payments, ownership changes, and the stress of frequent moves. Buying provides stability, long-term financial growth, and what S1L calls the “Pride of Ownership.” For many, owning a home is both a smart investment and a source of personal fulfillment, giving families a sense of security and permanence.

Discover how homeownership can work for you—start with Synergy One Lending (NMLS #1907235).