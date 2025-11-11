Refinancing in 2025: When it makes sense and when it does not | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending

Refinancing your home in 2025 can be a smart financial move, but it depends on your goals and the current market. Homeowners often refinance to lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments, or shorten their loan term to pay off their mortgage sooner. Others use refinancing to access home equity for renovations, debt consolidation, or major expenses. However, refinancing is not always the right choice if closing costs outweigh potential savings or if you plan to move soon. Synergy One Lending’s Baton Rouge team can help you compare rate trends and evaluate your options with confidence. By using digital tools to estimate savings and explore equity opportunities, you can decide whether refinancing makes sense for you this year.

Learn more about your refinancing options with Synergy One Lending.

NMLS 1907235