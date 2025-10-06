Phased perfection: Creating the ultimate entertainer’s oasis | By Sponsored Content -

When it comes to creating the ultimate outdoor living experience, few can match the expertise and vision of Chris Sanderson, owner of both Russell Pool Company and EcoRegions Landscape Architecture + Outdoor Construction.

This custom-designed outdoor entertaining haven in University Club stands as a testament to Sanderson’s ability to bring together design, construction and client dreams into a seamless, year-round entertaining space – while also offering clients the flexibility to work in phases that suit their budget.

The project began with a simple yet ambitious goal: to create an outdoor area perfect for hosting gatherings, cooking, relaxing and enjoying every season.

The client envisioned a space where family and friends could come together for football games, parties and casual get-togethers, all in the comfort of a beautifully designed backyard. Sanderson and his team started by designing and building a spacious outdoor kitchen and cabana.

Measuring an impressive 18 by 36 feet, the area features a large island with bar seating on two sides, multiple refrigerators, a grill, a Green Egg, and a custom ice bin for parties. These features allow for versatile cooking options, whether it’s a summer barbecue or a cozy winter gathering.

The pool itself is a standout feature, designed as a classic, modified rectangle with a raised spa and overflow, elegant brick and bluestone finishes, a tanning ledge for lounging, in-pool seating, and a state-of-the-art in-floor cleaning system that keeps maintenance effortless – even with the surrounding trees.

Entertainment is at the heart of the design, with a TV over the fireplace and another positioned for easy viewing from both the bar and the pool. The layout ensures that guests can enjoy the big game or a movie night from anywhere in the outdoor space.

One of the standout features of this project is its phased approach. The kitchen and cabana were completed first, with the pool and spa added a few years later. This strategy allowed the client to spread out investments over time, making the dream of a comprehensive outdoor living area more accessible and manageable.

Sanderson’s thoughtful approach to project planning ensures that every element is designed with future phases in mind. Utilities, access and aesthetics are all considered from the outset, so each addition feels intentional and cohesive. This thoughtful planning means clients never have to compromise on quality or vision, even if they choose to build in stages.

By working with Sanderson and his dual companies, clients benefit from a single point of contact for every aspect of their outdoor project.

From initial design to final construction, Sanderson and his team handle it all – eliminating the headaches of coordinating between multiple contractors and designers. This integrated approach not only streamlines communication but also ensures that every detail aligns with the client’s vision and the project’s overall aesthetic.

The University Club project is more than just a backyard transformation; it’s a showcase of how expert planning, phased construction and unified project management can turn any outdoor space into a year-round haven for entertaining and relaxation. Visit russellpools.com to learn more.