Local art shines in Perkins Rowe windows | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Perkins Rowe is proud to unveil its newest round of featured local artists in the ongoing window display series. This rotating showcase celebrates the incredible creativity within our community, now featuring works by Lori Demand, Aaija Turner, Chassity Smith, and Natalie Schorr.

Located in the corner windows across from Free People, the vibrant display transforms the space into a walk-by gallery—inviting visitors to enjoy the art from the sidewalk anytime, day or night. Each piece reflects a unique artistic voice, offering a dynamic mix of color, texture, and perspective right in the heart of Perkins Rowe.

The installation will remain on view through January, and all featured works are available for purchase directly from the artists. Come take a stroll and discover your new favorite local talent!