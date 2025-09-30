How library funds support parish projects, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

|
By
-

The Thrive! Plan includes a re-allocation of 2.8 mills from the Library’s millage to the City-Parish General Fund for Parish General Purposes. This provides approximately $16.24 million annually for infrastructure projects across the parish, including street maintenance and stormwater management. The Library will also contribute a one-time $52.4 million from its fund balance to reduce Parish-Wide General Fund debt. The overall tax renewal on November 15, 2025, keeps the millage rate the same for residents while outlining how funds are divided between Library operations and parish infrastructure. The plan provides a clear picture of funding priorities without changing taxpayer rates.

Learn more about the library’s millage and funding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Staying ahead in breast cancer...

Sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and The Baton Rouge

Renting vs. buying: Which really...

At first glance, renting may seem more affordable than buying a home. Lower upfront costs and

Inside the library’s fund balance...

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library maintains a $60 million fund balance to support operations,

Can you buy a home...

A perfect credit score isn’t required to buy a home, despite common misconceptions. While a

Celebrate the season at Hollydays...

The Junior League of Baton Rouge invites the community to Hollydays 2025, happening October 16–18

TRENDING STORIES