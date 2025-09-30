How library funds support parish projects, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library | By Sponsored Content -

The Thrive! Plan includes a re-allocation of 2.8 mills from the Library’s millage to the City-Parish General Fund for Parish General Purposes. This provides approximately $16.24 million annually for infrastructure projects across the parish, including street maintenance and stormwater management. The Library will also contribute a one-time $52.4 million from its fund balance to reduce Parish-Wide General Fund debt. The overall tax renewal on November 15, 2025, keeps the millage rate the same for residents while outlining how funds are divided between Library operations and parish infrastructure. The plan provides a clear picture of funding priorities without changing taxpayer rates.

Learn more about the library’s millage and funding.