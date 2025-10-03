Growth and goals drive Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group

The Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors is focused on growth. The group recently joined Wells Fargo Advisors, a move that has helped it grow in depth of services to its clients.

Ira Feld, Private Wealth Financial Advisor, Managing Director – Investments, says Louisiana businesses are finding themselves with more opportunities to grow or shift focus. The Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group helps provide guidance for businesses in analyzing acquisition offers and merger opportunities. The team strives to offer an objective view of the terms and details to advise businesses in making the right decision.

“We’re seeing more acquisitions and opportunities to merge in the market,” Feld says. “Our team is very active in this space meeting the pace of growth in Louisiana.”

“What we’re finding is that growth here in Louisiana is broad among industries,” Feld says. “We’re seeing opportunities across many different types of companies and industries including technology, retail, medical, construction and energy companies.”

Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group advisors and team members not only advise businesses on large scale partnerships. As private wealth financial advisors, Feld, David Weinstein, Sergio Collette and Brandon Chagnard specialize in serving high-net-worth clients. Feld and Weinstein, founding partners of the group, have been managing investments for high-net-worth clients and corporations since 1997. Through Wells Fargo affiliates, they can also offer access to a wide range of products and services through Wells Fargo Bank to help address all aspects of wealth management.

Feld says the Wells Fargo Advisors affiliation allows the Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group to advise its high-net-worth clients through smart wealth planning and business decisions. Wells Fargo affiliates are well versed in advising clients on investment property purchases, philanthropy opportunities, wealth management and legacy investment planning. “When a client is facing a complex investment situation or new opportunity, we want their first call to be to Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group,” Feld says.

Weinstein, Private Wealth Financial Advisor, Managing Director – Investments, explains, “We want our clients to come to us first when they have some type of financial decision to make. We want clients to think of us as their personal family office. And if we can’t answer all their questions, we partner with other professionals to help. Whether it’s estate planning attorneys, trusts specialists, accountants or tax professionals, we aim to bring all the resources to our clients.”

Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors has grown to a nine-person team providing a concierge level of service for all its clients. The group’s service opportunities have also grown having Wells Fargo Advisors behind it.

The Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group clients include high-net-worth families, corporations, nonprofit organizations, institutions and religious organizations. All clients get customized service based on their goals and objectives from Feld Weinstein Private Wealth Management Group’s seasoned team and the resources of Wells Fargo & Company to help them craft a plan for success.

*Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors, a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. PM-04102027-8457273.1.2