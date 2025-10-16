Geaux Pink at the Rowe, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

This October, Perkins Rowe is proud to support Geaux Pink and raise funds for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Throughout the month, our retailers and restaurants are giving back with special offerings—think exclusive menu items, sweet treats, specialty sips, limited-edition T-shirts, workout events, and more—all benefiting Geaux Pink. Every purchase, whether you’re shopping, dining, or breaking a sweat, helps provide critical resources for patients and families impacted by breast cancer.

Make plans to be part of the cause this October at Perkins Rowe. Together, we can raise awareness, offer hope, and make a positive impact in our community.

