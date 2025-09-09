From misunderstandings to momentum: The communication makeover your workplace needs | By Sponsored Content -

The meeting was supposed to last 15 minutes. Instead, it dragged on for an hour – voices talking over each other, side conversations sprouting like weeds and no one leaving with a clear plan. Sound familiar?

It’s not that your team lacks talent. In fact, most organizations are full of skilled, capable people. The problem? Without strong communication, even the most talented teams can struggle to get on the same page. And when that happens, productivity drops, tensions rise and opportunities slip away.

That’s where Rivalry Communications Coaching comes in. Founders Kristyn Starkovich and Kaitlyn Mitchell understand that communication is the lifeblood of any successful team. Using Enneagram-based coaching, they help businesses transform workplace interactions, boost morale and ultimately improve their bottom line.

“Communication knows no bounds,” Mitchell says. “Whether it’s a small nonprofit or a large hospital, every organization struggles with communication challenges that can significantly impact productivity and team dynamics.”

Together, the two bring complementary strengths to the table. With a background in human resources, Starkovich’s expertise reveals that most interpersonal workplace challenges stem from misunderstandings rather than technical incompetence.

The Enneagram approach goes beyond traditional personality assessments by diving deep into individual motivations. Unlike Myers-Briggs, which tends to categorize people into fixed boxes, the Enneagram provides insights into how people communicate, react under stress and grow professionally.

Common communication challenges include:

– Misunderstandings between team members

– Managers struggling to provide effective direction

– Employees feeling unheard or undervalued

– Inefficient cross-team collaboration

Rivalry Communications Coaching offers comprehensive communication training that transforms workplace dynamics. The customized workshops provide personalized communication strategy development by understanding individualized communication styles. The team creates actionable improvement plans and offers ongoing support and resources to ensure lasting change.

Their approach has consistently helped teams overcome communication barriers. By helping employees understand each other’s communication motivations, organizations can transform workplace culture. Teams learn to anticipate each other’s needs, prioritize time more effectively and create more harmonious work environments.

The benefits of investing in communication training extend far beyond feel-good team building. Companies can expect:

– Reduced employee turnover

– Increased productivity

– Improved team collaboration

– More effective leadership

With remote work becoming increasingly common, communication skills are more crucial than ever. Teams must navigate complex interactions without traditional in-person context, making intentional communication strategies essential.

“You can teach anyone to do a job,” Starkovich explains, “but developing strong communication skills requires deeper understanding and commitment.”

Rivalry Communications Coaching doesn’t just diagnose communication problems – they provide practical, implementable solutions. Their approach helps businesses create workplace environments where employees feel understood, valued and motivated.

For companies looking to gain a competitive edge, investing in communication training isn’t just recommended – it’s essential. If you’re ready to revolutionize your team’s communication, scan the QR code or contact Rivalry Communications Coaching online at rivalrybtr.com.